PHOTOS: Protesters gather at South African parliament in a mass rally for Gaza

Protesters gather at the South African parliament during civil society and faith-based organisations’ mass rally for Gaza, in Cape Town on September 27, 2025. — AFP

A protester holds a large Palestinian flag as she marches through the city centre during civil society and faith-based organisations’ mass rally for Gaza, in Cape Town on September 27, 2025. — AFP

Protesters hold placards and Palestinian flags as they march through the city centre during civil society and faith-based organisations’ mass rally for Gaza, in Cape Town on September 27, 2025. — AFP