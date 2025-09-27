E-Paper | September 27, 2025

AJK High Court adjourns lockdown case

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published September 27, 2025 Updated September 27, 2025 04:31am

MUZAFFARABAD: The hearing of two clubbed petitions challenging the September 29 lockdown in Azad Jammu and Kashmir could not take place at the High Court on Friday due to the absence of both the petitioners’ counsel and the state’s top law officer.

The petitions, filed by six citizens, maintain that the lockdown called by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee was unlawful, amounted to “blackmailing tactics”, and posed a threat to law and order across the state.

When the case was taken up, the division bench comprising Senior Judge Syed Shahid Bahar and Justice Sardar Mohammad Ejaz Khan was informed that neither the counsel for the petitioners nor Advocate General Masood Iqbal Sheikh was present to plead their sides.

The bench also received a request from the Advocate General seeking exemption from appearance on the grounds that he had to attend a full court reference in honour of outgoing Supreme Court judge Khawaja Mohammad Nasim. In the absence of both sides, the bench adjourned the proceedings until next week.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Oval Office meeting
27 Sep, 2025

Oval Office meeting

COMPARED to the coldness of the Biden administration towards Pakistan, bilateral relations under Donald Trump’s...
Liquidity strain
27 Sep, 2025

Liquidity strain

THE State Bank’s reported step to slow down its dollar purchases from the interbank market aims at refuelling...
The match ahead
27 Sep, 2025

The match ahead

IT was probably the type of victory that was required — a throwback to the old style that had become the hallmark...
Poverty trap
Updated 26 Sep, 2025

Poverty trap

Problem lies in a consumption-driven growth model, which has failed to deliver resilience, jobs or equitable progress.
Vaccine challenge
26 Sep, 2025

Vaccine challenge

PAKISTAN’S rollout of the world’s first cancer-prevention vaccine has been sobering. A 12-day campaign, ending...
Unnecessary wrangling
26 Sep, 2025

Unnecessary wrangling

KARACHI’S transport woes are well-documented. Pakistan’s biggest city and economic engine has no integrated...