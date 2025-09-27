HRCP perturbed over rights, security situation in KP

PESHAWAR: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed deep concern over the deteriorating human rights and security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with no serious efforts to bring any improvement in life of the people.

Sharing details of the recent fact-finding report at Peshawar Press club on Friday, the HRCP chairperson Asad Iqbal Butt and co-chairperson Munizae Jahangir revealed that the state’s authority was rapidly diminishing and the government’s ability to protect citizens’ rights to life and liberty was severely compromised, particularly in the merged districts.

The HRCP’s investigation highlights a disturbing link between increasing violence, displacement, and security operations, and the extraction of natural resources.

“Militants seem to be operating with impunity, extorting and harassing residents, and restricting movement. The law enforcement agencies appear to have ceased operations in some areas.

The commission is particularly alarmed at the recent killings in Tirah, where over 20 civilians, including women and children, were allegedly killed in aerial bombardment,” the HRCP team members said.

The HRCP demanded a credible inquiry and urged provincial and federal governments authorities to cease shifting blame onto each other.

The HRCP also noted concerns about enforced disappearances, targeting of journalists and activists, labour rights violations, and a sharp rise in gender-based violence.

The commission members demand an immediate response from the government regarding enforced disappearances and protection of vulnerable groups, emphasising the need for state accountability, due process, and an end to blame-shifting between authorities.

The situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, they said, required immediate attention and action from the government to protect human rights and ensure state accountability.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2025