Jennifer Lawrence condemns Gaza ‘genocide’ at Spain film festival

Oscar-winning US actor Jennifer Lawrence called Israel’s military onslaught in Gaza a genocide and warned about the normalisation of lies in American politics during a Friday appearance at Spain’s San Sebastian Film Festival, AFP reports.

“What’s happening is no less than a genocide, and it’s unacceptable,” Lawrence told a news conference when asked about the conflict that has devastated the Palestinian territory for almost two years.

Turning to her own country, the 35-year-old said she was “terrified for my children, for all of our children”, adding that “this disrespect and the discourse in American politics right now is going to be normal.”

For the younger generation, “it’s going to be totally normal to them that politics has no integrity”, warned the star of Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, and Joy.

“Politicians lie, there’s no empathy, and everybody needs to remember that when you ignore what’s happening on one side of the world, it won’t be long until it’s on your side as well.”