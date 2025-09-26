Switzerland to provide medical treatment for 20 Gaza children

Switzerland plans to take in about 20 injured children from the Gaza Strip for medical treatment, Al Jazeera reports.

It’s unclear when the evacuation of the children will happen, however, because of the dangerous situation on the ground in Gaza. Coordination efforts are under way, a government statement said.

The selection will be made in close coordination with the World Health Organisation (WHO), which maintains lists of Gaza’s patients and the severity of their conditions.

The WHO has registered about 19,000 patients for evacuation from Gaza, including 4,000 children, many with life-threatening wounds or illnesses that cannot be adequately treated in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.