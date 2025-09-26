Trump vows to block Israel annexation of West Bank

US President Donald Trump has vowed to stop Israel from annexing the West Bank as he presses to end the Gaza conflict, ahead of a high-stakes visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, AFP reports.

“I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “No, I will not allow it. It’s not going to happen.”

Trump voiced optimism about ending nearly two years of devastating conflict, echoing the confidence expressed a day earlier on the sidelines of the United Nations by his roving envoy, Steve Witkoff.

“We’re getting pretty close to having a deal on Gaza and maybe even peace,” said Trump, who also spoke to Netanyahu by telephone.