Military court convicts: Centre gets time for law on appeal right

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 26, 2025 Updated September 26, 2025 05:17am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday allowed the federal government more time to introduce legislation on granting the right to appeal against sentences awarded by military courts.

Chief Justice Aalia Neelum heard a petition filed by a citizen, Raheb Mehboob, who challenged the denial of appeal rights against military court verdicts.

Earlier, Federal Law Secretary Raja Naeem Akhtar appeared before the court and stated that the matter had been forwarded to the federal cabinet for implementation of the Supreme Court’s ruling.

An additional attorney general also requested more time to complete the process for the legislation.

The chief justice observed that the petition would be decided once the law was enacted. The hearing was adjourned for 10 days.

A counsel for the petitioner contended that the Supreme Court had directed the federal government to introduce an amendment to the law granting the right to appeal to those convicted by military courts.

He pointed out that the attorney general for Pakistan had assured the apex court that the government would amend the Pakistan Army Act (PAA) and the Official Secrets Act (OSA) to allow for the convicts’ appeal.

The counsel argued that the apex court’s order had not been complied with by the government.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025

