Israel to reopen West Bank crossing to Jordan to passenger traffic only

Israel will reopen the only crossing between the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Jordan to passenger traffic only, starting Friday morning, AFP quotes the Israeli Airports Authority as saying.

Israel shut Allenby Crossing last Friday after a driver bringing humanitarian aid from Jordan for Gaza opened fire and killed two Israeli soldiers there. After briefly reopening it on Monday, Israel closed it indefinitely on Tuesday.

The decision to partially reopen it was made in accordance with the “directive of the political echelon,” the authority said.