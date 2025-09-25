Abbas condemns ‘decades’ of Israeli occupation, lack of ‘accountability’

The Palestinian Authority president said during his UN address that people in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip continue to endure decades of “tragedies” under “Israeli aggression and occupation”, Al Jazeera reports.

“Years that our people have spent under occupation, killing, arrests and settlement and the theft of money, property and lands, and this still continues without any deterrent or accountability,” Mahmoud Abbas added. “More than a thousand resolutions at the United Nations — not one of them was implemented.”