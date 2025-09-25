Italian delegation of Global Sumud Flotilla declines to leave aid in Cyprus

The Italian contingent of the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla has rejected an Italian government proposal to offload its aid in Cyprus instead of trying to sail directly to Gaza, Al Jazeera reports.

“Our mission stays true to its original goal of breaking [Israel’s] illegal siege and delivering humanitarian aid to the besieged population of Gaza,” the Italian group said in a statement.

Despite dispatching two navy ships to assist the flotilla, which has come under repeated drone attacks in international waters, the Italian government has urged the flotilla members not to proceed towards Gaza.

“We cannot guarantee the safety of our fellow citizens if they enter the territorial waters of other countries,” said Defence Minister Guido Crosetto earlier.