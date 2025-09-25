Israeli strike kills 11 Palestinians: Gaza civil defence

An Israeli air strike on a home where displaced people had taken refuge in central Gaza has killed at least 11 people, the territory’s civil defence spokesperson told AFP.

“Eleven people were killed and many are missing or wounded after an Israeli airstrike targeted a house… which was sheltering displaced people north of Al-Zawaida in the central Gaza Strip,” civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal said.

Several children were among those killed, the emergency services said, and their bodies were taken to a nearby hospital.