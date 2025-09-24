At least 20 injured after drone strike on Eilat, Israel’s national ambulance service says

The Israeli national ambulance service Magen David Adom has said that at least 20 people were injured after a drone launched from Yemen hit Israel’s Red Sea resort city of Eilat on the border with Jordan and Egypt, Reuters reports.

It said two people were seriously injured, while others sustained medium to light injuries.

The Israeli military said a drone launched from Yemen fell in Eilat, adding only that interception attempts were made.

The newspaper Israel Hayom said, citing an initial investigation, that air defence systems failed to intercept the drone.