Trump promises Arab leaders he wont let Israel annex West Bank: report

Politico has reported, citing six people familiar with the matter, that US President Donald Trump promised Arab leaders he will not let Israel annex the occupied West Bank, Reuters reports.

Two people described Trump as being firm on the topic during their meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Politico reported.

Two others familiar with the matter, Politico reported, said the US team presented a white paper outlining the Trump administration’s plan to end the Gaza conflict, including the promise against West Bank annexation.