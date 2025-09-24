Two children among 12 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike in Gaza’s Nuseirat

At least 12 Palestinians have been killed — among them are seven women and at least two children, Al Jazeera’s Hind Khoudary reports.

“There’s been another horrifying attack on a place where Palestinians displaced from Gaza City were seeking refuge,” the reporter said.

This time, it was in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza — in the Al-Ahli stadium, which has been converted into a shelter for displaced people.

“At least 12 Palestinians have been killed – among them are seven women and at least two children,” she added.