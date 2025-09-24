Over 900,000 Palestinians in Gaza City refuse forced displacement: media office

More than 900,000 Palestinians in Gaza City are refusing to leave their homes despite relentless Israeli bombardment aimed at forcibly displacing residents, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, Gaza’s Government Media Office said residents are “holding firm to their right to remain” and categorically rejecting Israeli attempts to drive them south, even as entire neighbourhoods come under heavy fire.

It accused the Israeli army of conducting a “systematic deception campaign” by advertising tents, aid, and humanitarian services that “do not exist on the ground.”

Such claims, it said, are aimed at forcing civilians to abandon their homes and neighborhoods.