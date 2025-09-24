E-Paper | September 24, 2025

Gaza health ministry reports 37 killed in 24 hours, warns of victims under rubble

Published September 24, 2025 Updated September 24, 2025 03:32pm

The Palestinian health ministry in Gaza has said that at least 37 people have been killed in the last 24 hours across Gaza, Al Jazeera reports.

Four of them died whilst rescue teams were attempting to pull them from buildings, the health ministry said.

While at least 175 people have been injured, it added, warning that many people remain trapped under the rubble of buildings targeted in Israeli strikes.

Of the people who were killed, the health ministry said five were killed whilst seeking aid.

At least 2,531 people have been killed by Israeli forces in aid-related incidents.

Live Gaza Invasion

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tirah controversy
Updated 24 Sep, 2025

Tirah controversy

Along with transparency, the residents of affected areas must be on board in the battle against militancy.
Sales tax challenge
24 Sep, 2025

Sales tax challenge

THE FBR’s admission that the Rs3.6tr sales tax gap — only slightly less than the last fiscal year’s collection...
Putting up a fight
24 Sep, 2025

Putting up a fight

SIDRA Amin had been accumulating runs throughout the Women’s One-day International series against South Africa. In...
Polio mountain
Updated 23 Sep, 2025

Polio mountain

Chronic under-performance in high-risk districts cannot be indulged indefinitely.
Belated recognition
23 Sep, 2025

Belated recognition

IT may have come 37 years too late — the Palestinians declared independence in 1988 — but the recognition of the...
Better but not enough
23 Sep, 2025

Better but not enough

PAKISTAN showed some improvement but not enough to change the result for Salman Ali Agha’s men. This time, a week...