Gaza health ministry reports 37 killed in 24 hours, warns of victims under rubble

The Palestinian health ministry in Gaza has said that at least 37 people have been killed in the last 24 hours across Gaza, Al Jazeera reports.

Four of them died whilst rescue teams were attempting to pull them from buildings, the health ministry said.

While at least 175 people have been injured, it added, warning that many people remain trapped under the rubble of buildings targeted in Israeli strikes.

Of the people who were killed, the health ministry said five were killed whilst seeking aid.

At least 2,531 people have been killed by Israeli forces in aid-related incidents.