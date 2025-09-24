Coalition of 25 European nations, Canada press Israel on Gaza medical corridor

A coalition of 25 European countries and Canada has appealed to Israel to restore the route to the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, so medical evacuations from Gaza can be resumed, Al Jazeera reports.

A joint statement said there’s “an urgent need to scale up medical treatment of patients from Gaza” as the humanitarian disaster continues to unfold.

The nations said they’re ready to provide “financial contributions, provision of medical staff or equipment needed” for treating tens of thousands of Gaza’s wounded in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Israel must immediately lift restrictions on medicine and medical equipment deliveries to Gaza, fully enable UN humanitarian work, and ensure medical personnel are protected in line with international law, it said.