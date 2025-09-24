PHOTOS: Gazans mourn Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on building sheltering displaced people

Mourners react near the bodies of Palestinians, who, according to medics, were killed in a deadly overnight Israeli strike on a building where displaced people were taking shelter, amid an Israeli military operation, at Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, on September 24. — Reuters

Mourners carry the bodies of Palestinians, who, according to medics, were killed in a deadly overnight Israeli strike on a building where displaced people were taking shelter, amid an Israeli military operation, at Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, on September 24. — Reuters

Mourners react during the funeral of Palestinians, who, according to medics, were killed in a deadly overnight Israeli strike on a building where displaced people were taking shelter, amid an Israeli military operation, at Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, on September 24. — Reuters