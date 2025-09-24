PHOTOS: Gazans mourn Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on building sheltering displaced people Published September 24, 2025 Updated September 24, 2025 12:55pm 0 Join our Whatsapp channel Mourners react near the bodies of Palestinians, who, according to medics, were killed in a deadly overnight Israeli strike on a building where displaced people were taking shelter, amid an Israeli military operation, at Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, on September 24. — Reuters Mourners carry the bodies of Palestinians, who, according to medics, were killed in a deadly overnight Israeli strike on a building where displaced people were taking shelter, amid an Israeli military operation, at Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, on September 24. — Reuters Mourners react during the funeral of Palestinians, who, according to medics, were killed in a deadly overnight Israeli strike on a building where displaced people were taking shelter, amid an Israeli military operation, at Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, on September 24. — Reuters Mourners carry the bodies of Palestinian children, who, according to medics, were killed in a deadly overnight Israeli strike on a building where displaced people were taking shelter, amid an Israeli military operation, at Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, on September 24. — Reuters Live Gaza Invasion Email Your Name*Recipient Email*Cancel 0 Read more On DawnNews سندھ کا سیلاب جو انڈس ڈیلٹا کے لیے خوشحالی کا پروانہ ہوتا ہے ’ہمارے پاس ہتھیار ہیں، خلیجی ممالک کے پاس دولت اور جلد یا بدیر انہیں ملنا ہی تھا‘ ایک ملک کیخلاف جارحیت دونوں پر حملہ تصور ہوگا، پاکستان اور سعودی عرب کے درمیان تاریخی دفاعی معاہدہ Dawn News English Subscribe Displaced by Climate Disasters 🔴 WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump Speaks at The UN General Debate of the 80th Session 🔴 WATCH LIVE: UN General Debate of the 80th Session 🔴 WATCH LIVE: UN General Debate of the 80th Session 🔴 WATCH LIVE: United Nations General Assembly 2025 Can the Gulf Still Rely on the US? The Saudi Arabia - Pakistan Shift Gen Z protests: shaping the South Asia Politics Comments Closed