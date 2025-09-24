JUI-F may boycott NFC meeting

Quetta: The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam has threatened to boycott the proceedings of the National Finance Commission (NFC) if the Balochistan government fails to defend the province’s interests at an upcoming meeting.

Speaking at a press conference at his residence on Tuesday, Maulana Abdul Wasay, who heads his party’s Balochistan chapter, said: “The JUI-F will not accept any compromise on Balochistan’s share in the divisible pool. The party will not only boycott the NFC’s proceedings but also take the matter to the people’s court.”

He said the JUI-F would launch an awareness campaign next month to end the “atmosphere of fear” hanging over Balochistan. The campaign will begin with a conference in Qila Saifullah on Oct 14 to mark the death anniversary of Mufti Mahmood.

It will be followed by conferences in Khuzdar and Makran.

Abdul Wasay said factors like Balochistan’s total area and “scattered demographic composition” should be taken into consideration while determining the province’s share in federal resources. “Population should not be the sole yardstick for doing so.”

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2025