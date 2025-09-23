Greta Thunberg says recognition of Palestinian state must be paired with ‘real action’

Climate campaigner Greta Thunberg has challenged countries that have recognised a Palestinian state to back up what she called “symbolic gestures” with more pressure on Israel to end its offensive on the Gaza Strip, Reuters reports.

“Of course it’s good that the Palestinian cause is more on the agenda, but these symbolic gestures will lead nowhere unless they are accompanied with real action,” Thunberg told Reuters via video conference while at sea near Greece.

She said states had a legal duty to do everything in their power to stop what a United Nations Commission of Inquiry and human rights groups have described as “genocide”.

Read more here.