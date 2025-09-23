More than 1,700 healthcare workers killed in Gaza since war began: official

More than 1,700 healthcare workers have been killed in Gaza, according to the director general of the Health Ministry in the Strip, Munir al-Bursh.

Speaking to Al Jazeera‘s staff, he said Israeli forces had targeted 38 hospitals in Gaza since October 2023 — when Tel Aviv’s onslaught began — in which at least 1,723 healthcare were killed.

According to Al Jazeera, the official said St John Eye Hospital, al-Rantisi Children’s Hospital and Sheikh Hamad Hospital in the Gaza City were now out of service.

Al-Bursh warned that Israeli’s blockade of aid, including fuel, in Gaza could result in a “major disaster”, with hospitals at risk of shutting down in 48 hours if no petrol is allowed in.