E-Paper | September 23, 2025

More than 1,700 healthcare workers killed in Gaza since war began: official

Published September 23, 2025 Updated September 23, 2025 03:13pm

More than 1,700 healthcare workers have been killed in Gaza, according to the director general of the Health Ministry in the Strip, Munir al-Bursh.

Speaking to Al Jazeera‘s staff, he said Israeli forces had targeted 38 hospitals in Gaza since October 2023 — when Tel Aviv’s onslaught began — in which at least 1,723 healthcare were killed.

According to Al Jazeera, the official said St John Eye Hospital, al-Rantisi Children’s Hospital and Sheikh Hamad Hospital in the Gaza City were now out of service.

Al-Bursh warned that Israeli’s blockade of aid, including fuel, in Gaza could result in a “major disaster”, with hospitals at risk of shutting down in 48 hours if no petrol is allowed in.

Live Gaza Invasion
Live

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Elite pact

Elite pact

Arifa Noor
Domestically, the Pak-Saudi pact is being viewed exactly the same way as some past moments.

Editorial

Polio mountain
Updated 23 Sep, 2025

Polio mountain

Chronic under-performance in high-risk districts cannot be indulged indefinitely.
Belated recognition
23 Sep, 2025

Belated recognition

IT may have come 37 years too late — the Palestinians declared independence in 1988 — but the recognition of the...
Better but not enough
23 Sep, 2025

Better but not enough

PAKISTAN showed some improvement but not enough to change the result for Salman Ali Agha’s men. This time, a week...
No more inaction
Updated 22 Sep, 2025

No more inaction

80th UNGA session will provide states with conscience to censure Israel and resist American bullying by expressing solidarity with Palestine.
Troubling directive
22 Sep, 2025

Troubling directive

THE Balochistan government’s latest notification obliging families to report if their relatives have gone missing...
Listening to survivors
22 Sep, 2025

Listening to survivors

THE profane curse of brutalising children is back in the news. The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights has...