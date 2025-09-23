Many Western nations offer to assist treating patients from Gaza in West Bank

Dozens of Western nations called on Monday for the reopening of the medical corridor between Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank, offering to provide financial aid and medical staff or equipment to treat Gaza’s patients in the West Bank.

“We strongly appeal to Israel to restore the medical corridor to the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, so medical evacuations from Gaza can be resumed and patients can get the treatment that they so urgently need on Palestinian territory,” the countries said in a joint statement released by Canada.

Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the European Union and Poland were among the two dozen signatories of the statement. The United States was not listed as a signatory.

“We furthermore urge Israel to lift restrictions on deliveries of medicine and medical equipment to Gaza,” the statement said.

