E-Paper | September 23, 2025

Many Western nations offer to assist treating patients from Gaza in West Bank

Published September 23, 2025 Updated September 23, 2025 01:47pm

Dozens of Western nations called on Monday for the reopening of the medical corridor between Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank, offering to provide financial aid and medical staff or equipment to treat Gaza’s patients in the West Bank.

“We strongly appeal to Israel to restore the medical corridor to the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, so medical evacuations from Gaza can be resumed and patients can get the treatment that they so urgently need on Palestinian territory,” the countries said in a joint statement released by Canada.

Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the European Union and Poland were among the two dozen signatories of the statement. The United States was not listed as a signatory.

“We furthermore urge Israel to lift restrictions on deliveries of medicine and medical equipment to Gaza,” the statement said.

Read more here.

Live Gaza Invasion

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Elite pact

Elite pact

Arifa Noor
Domestically, the Pak-Saudi pact is being viewed exactly the same way as some past moments.

Editorial

Polio mountain
Updated 23 Sep, 2025

Polio mountain

Chronic under-performance in high-risk districts cannot be indulged indefinitely.
Belated recognition
23 Sep, 2025

Belated recognition

IT may have come 37 years too late — the Palestinians declared independence in 1988 — but the recognition of the...
Better but not enough
23 Sep, 2025

Better but not enough

PAKISTAN showed some improvement but not enough to change the result for Salman Ali Agha’s men. This time, a week...
No more inaction
Updated 22 Sep, 2025

No more inaction

80th UNGA session will provide states with conscience to censure Israel and resist American bullying by expressing solidarity with Palestine.
Troubling directive
22 Sep, 2025

Troubling directive

THE Balochistan government’s latest notification obliging families to report if their relatives have gone missing...
Listening to survivors
22 Sep, 2025

Listening to survivors

THE profane curse of brutalising children is back in the news. The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights has...