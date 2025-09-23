Patients face ‘certain death’ as Gaza hospitals running out of fuel: health ministry

Gaza’s Health Ministry warns hospitals in the besieged territory are “entering an extremely dangerous phase” due to fuel shortages, Al Jazeera reports.

“A few days may bring scenes of vital departments stopping work, meaning the health crisis will worsen and expose the lives of patients and the wounded to certain death,” it said in a statement published on Telegram.

“Technical and engineering procedures for scheduling operating periods have become ineffective with the cessation of fuel supplies,” it added, appealing to all concerned parties to intervene “to avoid a disaster with unpredictable results”.