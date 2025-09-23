PHOTOS: Friends, relatives of Israeli hostages stage sit-in protest next to PM’s residence in Jerusalem Published September 23, 2025 Updated September 23, 2025 11:34am 0 Join our Whatsapp channel Friends and relatives of Israeli hostages stage a sit-in protest next to prime minister’s residence in Jerusalem, calling for their release ahead of the Jewish New Year on September 22. — AFP Relatives of Israeli hostages stage a protest next to prime minister’s residence in Jerusalem, calling for their release ahead of the Jewish New Year on September 22. — AFP Friends and relatives of Israeli hostages stage a sit-in protest next to prime minister’s residence in Jerusalem, calling for their release ahead of the Jewish New Year on September 22. — AFP Friends and relatives of Israeli hostages stage a sit-in protest next to prime minister’s residence in Jerusalem, calling for their release ahead of the Jewish New Year on September 22. — AFP Live Gaza Invasion Email Your Name*Recipient Email*Cancel 0 Read more On DawnNews سندھ کا سیلاب جو انڈس ڈیلٹا کے لیے خوشحالی کا پروانہ ہوتا ہے ’ہمارے پاس ہتھیار ہیں، خلیجی ممالک کے پاس دولت اور جلد یا بدیر انہیں ملنا ہی تھا‘ ایک ملک کیخلاف جارحیت دونوں پر حملہ تصور ہوگا، پاکستان اور سعودی عرب کے درمیان تاریخی دفاعی معاہدہ Dawn News English Subscribe 🔴 WATCH LIVE: United Nations General Assembly 2025 Can the Gulf Still Rely on the US? The Saudi Arabia - Pakistan Shift Gen Z protests: shaping the South Asia Politics US H-1B Visa: Why America Now Charges $100,000 per Worker Gaza Israel Update: Global Pressure Mounts as Gaza Death Toll Rises, German Survey Turns Against War Pak-Saudi Defence Pact: How Riyadh–Islamabad Ties Are Evolving Why Pakistan’s Gun Culture is Different from America’s? Comments Closed