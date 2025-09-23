UN expert says Palestinian recognition carries legal significance

The UN’s special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territory, Francesca Albanese, has said that the recognition of Palestine carries real weight, as it solidifies the territory’s rights under international law, Al Jazeera reports.

“As more Western states join the world majority in recognising the State of Palestine, it must be clear that recognition increases the obligation to actively respect Palestine’s rights to non-interference, territorial integrity, self-defence from illegal occupation, end of genocide,” she wrote on X.