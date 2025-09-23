E-Paper | September 23, 2025

TV anchor shot at, wounded in ‘targeted attack’

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 23, 2025 Updated September 23, 2025 06:02am

KARACHI: Imtiaz Meer, a journalist and anchorperson associated with a private TV channel, was critically wounded in an armed attack on his car late Sunday night on the National Highway in Malir, police said on Monday.

They added that his elder brother, Mohammed Salih, also sustained a bullet wound in the incident.

Saudabad SHO Ateequr Rehman told Dawn that Mr Meer was travelling in a car being driven by his brother when they came under the attack near Kala Board. Four assailants on two motorcycles opened indiscriminate fire and fled the scene. Mr Meer was shot in the face and rib while his brother suffered a minor wound to his neck.

Both were shifted to a private hospital, where the anchorperson was admitted to the intensive care unit. His condition was said to be improving.

SHO Rehman ruled out robbery as a motive and suggested that the attack appeared to be targeted but its exact motive is being ascertained.

Quoting the elder brot­her, the officer claimed Mr Meer also had a personal enmity with someone in their native town.

Meanwhile, a little-known militant group has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack, though police say the claim lacks credibility.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lan­jar have taken notice of the incident and sought a deta­iled report from the police.

Sindh Senior Minister Sha­rjeel Memon told rep­orters that the provincial government took immediate action, and a case was also being registered. “We will ensure that those responsible are arrested.”

He assured that the government will provide full support for his recovery.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025

