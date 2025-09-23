E-Paper | September 23, 2025

British-Kashmiris donate emergency kits to 120 health units in AJK

Tariq Naqash Published September 23, 2025 Updated September 23, 2025 06:01am

MUZAFFARABAD:In yet another gesture of generosity towards their homeland, UK-based Kashmiri expatriates have donated emergency kits for 120 basic health units (BHUs) across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The consignment, valued at over Rs2 million, will be handed over to the health department on Wednesday for onward dispatch to the districts, said Khawaja Umair Munir, one of the volunteers supervising the procurement and packaging.

Speaking toDawnon Monday as his colleagues packed cartons along Mirwaiz Road, Mr Munir said each kit contained diagnostic tools, emergency care equipment and essential medicines, selected on the advice of two UK-based doctors of Muzaffarabad origin — Dr Yahya Khawaja, ananaesthetist and intensivist in Cardiff, and Dr Azhar Chaudhry, a general practitioner in Nottingham, both of whom had also served in AJK’s health system.

“The idea is to strengthen first-line health services in remote areas where patients often struggle to access even basic facilities,” he said, noting that many BHUs lacked lifesaving supplies due to limited resources.

The expatriate community has previously equipped the Nephrology Department at Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences with dialysis machines and provided a digital X-ray machine to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Patikka.

Recently, the group expanded its network to include professionals based in Europe and the United States, under the banner ofKashmir International UK.

“This is our way of giving back to the land where we were born and raised. The health of our people matters, and we will continue to help whenever possible,” Dr Khawaja said in a brief statement.

“Our vision is to ensure that no patient in AJK is deprived of essential healthcare simply because of where they live,” he added.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Polio mountain
Updated 23 Sep, 2025

Polio mountain

Chronic under-performance in high-risk districts cannot be indulged indefinitely.
Belated recognition
23 Sep, 2025

Belated recognition

IT may have come 37 years too late — the Palestinians declared independence in 1988 — but the recognition of the...
Better but not enough
23 Sep, 2025

Better but not enough

PAKISTAN showed some improvement but not enough to change the result for Salman Ali Agha’s men. This time, a week...
No more inaction
Updated 22 Sep, 2025

No more inaction

80th UNGA session will provide states with conscience to censure Israel and resist American bullying by expressing solidarity with Palestine.
Troubling directive
22 Sep, 2025

Troubling directive

THE Balochistan government’s latest notification obliging families to report if their relatives have gone missing...
Listening to survivors
22 Sep, 2025

Listening to survivors

THE profane curse of brutalising children is back in the news. The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights has...