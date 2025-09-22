Gaza belongs to Palestinian people and inseparable part from Palestine territory: China

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun has said that ending the conflict early and building lasting peace is the shared aspiration of the people of Palestine, Israel and the Middle East, as well as an urgent priority for the international community, APP reports.

“Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people and is an inseparable part of Palestinian territory,” he said during his regular briefing.

He said that China believes that under the current circumstances, there must be an utmost sense of urgency to promote a comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza to alleviate the humanitarian catastrophe.

Countries with special influence over Israel should take their responsibilities seriously, ensuring the principle of “the Palestinians governing Palestine” is truly implemented and safeguarding the legitimate rights of the Palestinian nation in post-conflict governance and reconstruction arrangements, Guo urged.

The “two-state solution” must be unwaveringly upheld, with greater international consensus gathered to reject any unilateral actions that undermine its foundation, the spokesperson said.