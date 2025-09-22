Turkiye laments failure to enforce ICJ’s precautionary measures against Israel under UN Genocide Convention

Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc has said that the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) precautionary measures against Israel under the UN Genocide Convention have not been implemented, Anadolu reports.

Speaking at the 20th International Forensic Medicine Days, held at the Justice Foundation for Strengthening the Judiciary Training and Social Facility in Antalya, Tunc stressed that the ongoing situation in Gaza over the past two years has exposed the ineffectiveness of international law and eroded the credibility of international courts.

“The decisions exist only on paper. Who will enforce them? The UN Security Council … Why are they not enforced? Because there is no just structure,” he added.

Highlighting that even humanitarian aid and ceasefire proposals are vetoed, the International Criminal Court stated that arrest warrants exist, “yet these perpetrators travel the world and are applauded in the parliaments of countries that present themselves as democratic.

“This is a double standard. It undermines trust in international law and international courts and erodes it entirely.”

