E-Paper | September 22, 2025

UK recognition of Palestinian state ‘a hollow gesture’ without concrete action: Amnesty

Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 06:55pm

Amnesty International says the UK government’s decision to recognise a Palestinian state will be “a hollow gesture” unless it is matched by concrete measures to end Israel’s onslaught in Gaza and decades-long occupation, Al Jazeera reports.

Kristyan Benedict, Amnesty’s crisis response manager, said recognition was “no doubt significant”, but warned that “words alone won’t stop the atrocities”.

He urged the UK to halt arms exports to Israel, sanction officials implicated in war crimes, end trade with settlements, push for Israel to lift the blockade on famine-stricken Gaza, and dismantle its “apartheid system”.

“Recognition must be tied to real accountability,” Benedict said, stressing that any political solution must be rooted in human rights and international justice.

Live Gaza Invasion
Live

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No more inaction
Updated 22 Sep, 2025

No more inaction

80th UNGA session will provide states with conscience to censure Israel and resist American bullying by expressing solidarity with Palestine.
Troubling directive
22 Sep, 2025

Troubling directive

THE Balochistan government’s latest notification obliging families to report if their relatives have gone missing...
Listening to survivors
22 Sep, 2025

Listening to survivors

THE profane curse of brutalising children is back in the news. The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights has...
Justices vs IHC
Updated 21 Sep, 2025

Justices vs IHC

Perhaps it was frustration with the status quo that pushed five serving judges to take such an extreme step.
Reko Diq promise
21 Sep, 2025

Reko Diq promise

THE latest escalation in the cost of the first phase of the Reko Diq copper and gold project appears to reflect the...
Erratic waters
21 Sep, 2025

Erratic waters

THE world’s water cycle is veering between extremes. The World Meteorological Organisation’s latest State of...