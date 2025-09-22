E-Paper | September 22, 2025

Gaza City’s Al-Rantisi and St John hospitals shut down after Israeli bombardment

Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 06:10pm

Gaza’s health ministry says the Al-Rantisi Children’s Hospital and the St John Eye Hospital in Gaza City are out of service due to Israeli bombardment of their surrounding areas, Al Jazeera reports.

It added that the al-Rantisi Children’s Hospital was directly bombed a few days ago, causing extensive damage.

“The occupation is deliberately and systematically destroying the health care system in the Gaza Strip as part of its policy of genocide against the Strip,” it added.

In the latest update on its website on September 15, the St John Eye Hospital Group said its branch in Gaza would have been fully evacuated within the following 72 hours after the Israeli army issued a forced evacuation order of Gaza City.

