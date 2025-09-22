E-Paper | September 22, 2025

Israel claims deputy chief of Hamas naval police killed in Gaza

Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 04:44pm

The Israeli army has claimed that its forces have killed Iyad Abu Yusu, the deputy commander of Hamas’s naval police, in an air raid in Gaza, without specifying the date of the attack, according to Al Jazeera.

The army alleged in a statement published on Telegram that Abu Yusu took part in the October 7 attack on Israel in 2023, planned ambushes against Israeli soldiers and secured the assets of Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

“His elimination constitutes a significant blow to the capabilities of Hamas’ Naval Police,” it insisted.

