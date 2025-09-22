E-Paper | September 22, 2025

PHOTOS: Italians take to the streets in pro-Palestine demonstrations, general strikes

Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 04:18pm

People march behind a banner reading ‘Against Genocide Let’s Block Everything’ during a nationwide strike in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and calling for a halt to arms shipments to Israel, in Rome, Italy on September 22. — AFP
People attend a general strike organised by grassroots unions to express solidarity with Palestinians and call for political action in Milan, Italy on September 22. — Reuters
People gather for a demonstration, as dockworkers take part in a strike near the port of Genoa as part of a nationwide ‘Let’s Block Everything’ protest, with activists calling for a halt to arms shipments to Israel, in Genoa, Italy on September 22. — Reuters
People march behind a banner reading ‘Against Genocide Let’s Block Everything’ during a nationwide strike in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and calling for a halt to arms shipments to Israel, in Rome on September 22. — AFP
