Modern waste disposal initiative approved

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved a modern waste disposal initiative aimed at improving cleanliness and promoting eco-friendly practices across the province.

As part of the first phase, the “Smart Waste Management Process” will be implemented in educational institutions.

According to the government’s directive, five different-coloured bins will be placed in both public and private schools for waste segregation. The deadline for installing these bins has been set for Sept 30, with inspections beginning on Oct 1. Institutions failing to comply will face fines.

Senior Provincial Minister for Environment Marriyum Aurangzeb will oversee the project, while Education Minister Rana Sikandar and Local Government Minister Zeeshan Malik have been assigned targets to ensure implementation.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued a formal notification, outlining the waste segregation system. Yellow bins will be for paper and cardboard; green for bottles, glass pieces, and laboratory waste; grey for fruit peels, leftover food, leaves, and vegetables; red for metal waste; and orange bins for plastic waste.

The collected items will be recycled to reduce overall waste and encourage sustainable practices. The Local Government and Community Development Department will manage the distribution of coloured bins, while the EPA will ensure strict enforcement and carry out inspections in educational institutions.

Institutions that meet the required standards will be awarded certificates by the EPA. Additionally, schools can contact the Punjab Management Helpline (1139) for waste collection services.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2025