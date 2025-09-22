E-Paper | September 22, 2025

Modern waste disposal initiative approved

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 07:27am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved a modern waste disposal initiative aimed at improving cleanliness and promoting eco-friendly practices across the province.

As part of the first phase, the “Smart Waste Management Process” will be implemented in educational institutions.

According to the government’s directive, five different-coloured bins will be placed in both public and private schools for waste segregation. The deadline for installing these bins has been set for Sept 30, with inspections beginning on Oct 1. Institutions failing to comply will face fines.

Senior Provincial Minister for Environment Marriyum Aurangzeb will oversee the project, while Education Minister Rana Sikandar and Local Government Minister Zeeshan Malik have been assigned targets to ensure implementation.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued a formal notification, outlining the waste segregation system. Yellow bins will be for paper and cardboard; green for bottles, glass pieces, and laboratory waste; grey for fruit peels, leftover food, leaves, and vegetables; red for metal waste; and orange bins for plastic waste.

The collected items will be recycled to reduce overall waste and encourage sustainable practices. The Local Government and Community Development Department will manage the distribution of coloured bins, while the EPA will ensure strict enforcement and carry out inspections in educational institutions.

Institutions that meet the required standards will be awarded certificates by the EPA. Additionally, schools can contact the Punjab Management Helpline (1139) for waste collection services.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No more inaction
Updated 22 Sep, 2025

No more inaction

80th UNGA session will provide states with conscience to censure Israel and resist American bullying by expressing solidarity with Palestine.
Troubling directive
22 Sep, 2025

Troubling directive

THE Balochistan government’s latest notification obliging families to report if their relatives have gone missing...
Listening to survivors
22 Sep, 2025

Listening to survivors

THE profane curse of brutalising children is back in the news. The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights has...
Justices vs IHC
Updated 21 Sep, 2025

Justices vs IHC

Perhaps it was frustration with the status quo that pushed five serving judges to take such an extreme step.
Reko Diq promise
21 Sep, 2025

Reko Diq promise

THE latest escalation in the cost of the first phase of the Reko Diq copper and gold project appears to reflect the...
Erratic waters
21 Sep, 2025

Erratic waters

THE world’s water cycle is veering between extremes. The World Meteorological Organisation’s latest State of...