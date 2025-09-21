‘Hardly surviving and hardly able to help anyone’: Volunteer Australian doctor in Gaza

A volunteer Australian doctor working in Gaza City’s al-Shifa Hospital has described the dire conditions she and her colleagues face treating severely injured patients amid critical shortages of supplies, Al Jazeera reports.

“We are hardly surviving and hardly able to help anyone,” Dr Nada Abu Alrub was quoted as saying.

“There’s no equipment. They’re down to the very basics, running out of working scissors,” she said. “There’s no soap in the theatre rooms to scrub in, no gloves — nothing at all.”

“We’re treating patients on the floor, mass casualty after mass casualty,” she added.

The Israeli military has repeatedly struck close to the hospital, killing at least 15 people outside al-Shifa just days ago.