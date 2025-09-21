E-Paper | September 21, 2025

‘Hardly surviving and hardly able to help anyone’: Volunteer Australian doctor in Gaza

Published September 21, 2025 Updated September 21, 2025 02:45pm

A volunteer Australian doctor working in Gaza City’s al-Shifa Hospital has described the dire conditions she and her colleagues face treating severely injured patients amid critical shortages of supplies, Al Jazeera reports.

“We are hardly surviving and hardly able to help anyone,” Dr Nada Abu Alrub was quoted as saying.

“There’s no equipment. They’re down to the very basics, running out of working scissors,” she said. “There’s no soap in the theatre rooms to scrub in, no gloves — nothing at all.”

“We’re treating patients on the floor, mass casualty after mass casualty,” she added.

The Israeli military has repeatedly struck close to the hospital, killing at least 15 people outside al-Shifa just days ago.

Mourners gather for a funeral around body bags containing the remains of the Dugmosh family, who were killed in an Israeli strike on a house on Saturday amid their military operation, according to medics, at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on Sept 21, 2025. — Reuters
Mourners gather for a funeral around body bags containing the remains of the Dugmosh family, who were killed in an Israeli strike on a house on Saturday amid their military operation, according to medics, at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on Sept 21, 2025. — Reuters

