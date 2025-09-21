E-Paper | September 21, 2025

Son of Israeli parents killed in Oct 7 attack urge Palestinian state recognition

Published September 21, 2025 Updated September 21, 2025 02:38pm

After fighters killed his parents during Hamas’s October 2023 attack on Israel, Maoz Inon vowed to reject revenge and choose a path of reconciliation — for his own healing and his country’s, AFP reports.

The 49-year-old is among thousands of Israelis now calling on the international community to formally recognise the State of Palestine ahead of a UN summit next week.

“By revenging the death, we are not going to bring them back to life. And we’re only going to escalate the cycle of violence, bloodshed, and revenge we’ve been trapped within, not since October 7, but for a century,” he said.

When Palestinian fighters attacked Israel, Inon said he “wasn’t surprised” after the years of “occupying, oppressing and walling between us and the other side”.

“I knew it’s going to explode in our face,” he told AFP in Tel Aviv. “I didn’t, in my worst nightmare, [think] I will pay the price.”

Live Gaza Invasion

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Justices vs IHC
Updated 21 Sep, 2025

Justices vs IHC

Perhaps it was frustration with the status quo that pushed five serving judges to take such an extreme step.
Reko Diq promise
21 Sep, 2025

Reko Diq promise

THE latest escalation in the cost of the first phase of the Reko Diq copper and gold project appears to reflect the...
Erratic waters
21 Sep, 2025

Erratic waters

THE world’s water cycle is veering between extremes. The World Meteorological Organisation’s latest State of...
Regional security
Updated 20 Sep, 2025

Regional security

Pakistan should reiterate that its nuclear weapons are meant solely for self-defence, and all relevant circles should exercise caution in their words and actions.
External strains
20 Sep, 2025

External strains

AFTER recording a surplus of $2.1bn in FY25 for the first time in 14 years, the nation’s current account has...
Missing the mark
20 Sep, 2025

Missing the mark

THIS time around, the man recovering from surgery but still carrying the weight of a nation’s expectations,...