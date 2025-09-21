All flood relief camps in Multan city, Shujabad tehsil closed: official

Multan district administration spokesperson Waseem Yousuf has said that all flood relief camps in Multan city and Shujabad tehsil have been closed as flood-affected people were returning to their homes.

He said that the administration had also started a survey to calculate losses in areas that were cleared of floodwaters.

However, he said that the relief camps in Saddar tehsil, Multan, were not closed as flood-affected people had not returned yet, and flood relief camps would not be closed in Jalalpur Pirwala tehsil until the situation returned to normal.