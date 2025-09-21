E-Paper | September 21, 2025

All flood relief camps in Multan city, Shujabad tehsil closed: official

Published September 21, 2025 Updated September 21, 2025 12:50pm

Multan district administration spokesperson Waseem Yousuf has said that all flood relief camps in Multan city and Shujabad tehsil have been closed as flood-affected people were returning to their homes.

He said that the administration had also started a survey to calculate losses in areas that were cleared of floodwaters.

However, he said that the relief camps in Saddar tehsil, Multan, were not closed as flood-affected people had not returned yet, and flood relief camps would not be closed in Jalalpur Pirwala tehsil until the situation returned to normal.

Pakistan Floods 2025

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Justices vs IHC
Updated 21 Sep, 2025

Justices vs IHC

Perhaps it was frustration with the status quo that pushed five serving judges to take such an extreme step.
Reko Diq promise
21 Sep, 2025

Reko Diq promise

THE latest escalation in the cost of the first phase of the Reko Diq copper and gold project appears to reflect the...
Erratic waters
21 Sep, 2025

Erratic waters

THE world’s water cycle is veering between extremes. The World Meteorological Organisation’s latest State of...
Regional security
Updated 20 Sep, 2025

Regional security

Pakistan should reiterate that its nuclear weapons are meant solely for self-defence, and all relevant circles should exercise caution in their words and actions.
External strains
20 Sep, 2025

External strains

AFTER recording a surplus of $2.1bn in FY25 for the first time in 14 years, the nation’s current account has...
Missing the mark
20 Sep, 2025

Missing the mark

THIS time around, the man recovering from surgery but still carrying the weight of a nation’s expectations,...