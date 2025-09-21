Vehicles stranded, supply chains disrupted as all six M5 lanes washed away in new breach

In a catastrophic escalation of Punjab’s flood disaster, a massive new section of the Multan-Sukkur Motorway (M5) has been completely washed away near Jalalpur Pirwala, severing a vital national infrastructure link and stranding the region for the eighth consecutive day.

The breach, which rapidly expanded due to unrelenting water pressure from the Sutlej River, has now devoured all six lanes of both tracks, paralysing all traffic between southern and central Punjab.

The collapse has disrupted supply chains, stranded thousands of vehicles and forced travellers onto perilous alternate routes.

“This is the second major breach to cripple the M5,” confirmed an Irrigation Department spokesperson. “The new breach is actively widening. Our emergency teams are working around the clock, placing boulders in a desperate attempt to stabilise the ground.”

Water continued to change its way from the Norja Bhutta breach to inundate the villages between Gilani Road and the M5 motorway.

