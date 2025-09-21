E-Paper | September 21, 2025

28 villages affected in Lahore division

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 21, 2025 Updated September 21, 2025 05:38am

LAHORE: Comm-issioner Ms Marryam Khan says that 28 mauzas (villages) in Lahore were affected by the flood, with over 50 per cent damage in six of them.

Presiding over a meeting here on Saturday, she said 82,952 people were affected in Lahore and 21,460 acres of agricultural land was affected.

During the meeting, Sheikhupura, Nankana and Kasur DCs also presented initial estimates of damage to villages and agricultural lands.

The commissioner said that the teams would also verify the estimates of damage to public sector infrastructure. She directed the DCs to ensure that medical services, medicine supply and clinics on wheels are kept as effective as possible in the flood-hit areas.

She said ration must be provided to those returning from flood relief camps and shelter for animals. She said the floods have receded but districts should focus on anti-dengue activities in flood-affected areas. She said that no new dengue hotspots have emerged in Lahore this year.

Lahore DC Syed Musa Raza, Kasur DC Imran Ali, Nankana DC Rao Tasleem and Sheikhupura DC Shahid Imran Marth participated in the meeting via video link, while Lahore Health CEO and food officers also attended the meeting.

SINKHOLE: An LDA team on Saturday restored traffic on Khayaban-i-Firdausi after filling the sinkhole and repairing the road, according to a spokesman.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025

