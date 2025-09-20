E-Paper | September 20, 2025

Concert held in Germany in memory of children killed in Gaza

Musicians have performed a classical music concert in Berlin on the occasion of World Children’s Day, aimed at drawing attention to the plight of children killed in Israel’s military offensive in Gaza, Al Jazeera reports.

The Music for Humanity initiative, which organised the event, said the charity concert transformed the German capital into “a place of solidarity, humanity, and music”.

The concert featured professional and amateur musicians playing classical and traditional Arabic music, the Anadolu news agency reported.

Organisers called for an immediate ceasefire, the protection of children and civilians in Gaza and a halt to German arms deliveries to Israel.

According to Unicef, more than 50,000 children have been killed or wounded since the conflict began in October 2023. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinian children are suffering from severe malnutrition in Gaza.

Politician Karoline Preisler (L) poses with a placard on the sidelines of a classical concert in support of the children in Gaza, at the Gendarmenmarkt square outside the Konzerthaus concert hall in Berlin, Germany on September 20. — AFP
