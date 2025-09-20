E-Paper | September 20, 2025

Govt making ‘all-out efforts’ for rehabilitation of flood-affected people: Acting president Gilani

Published September 20, 2025 Updated September 20, 2025 06:38pm

Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has said the government is making “all-out efforts” for the rehabilitation of flood-affected people, Radio Pakistan reports.

Speaking at an event in Multan today, he asserted that all necessary facilities are being provided in relief camps till the reconstruction of homes damaged by floods.

The acting president said the government is “fully aware of problems being faced by the flood-affected people”.

Gilani said the rehabilitation of all flood-affected people to their native areas was the government’s prime responsibility, which will be completed with the collaboration of all departments.

Pakistan Floods 2025

Regional security
Updated 20 Sep, 2025

Regional security

Pakistan should reiterate that its nuclear weapons are meant solely for self-defence, and all relevant circles should exercise caution in their words and actions.
External strains
20 Sep, 2025

External strains

AFTER recording a surplus of $2.1bn in FY25 for the first time in 14 years, the nation’s current account has...
Missing the mark
20 Sep, 2025

Missing the mark

THIS time around, the man recovering from surgery but still carrying the weight of a nation’s expectations,...
Saudi defence pact
Updated 19 Sep, 2025

Saudi defence pact

The Gulf Arabs have seemingly realised that despite their deep ties with the US, America is unlikely to come to their defence.
Security concerns
19 Sep, 2025

Security concerns

PAKISTAN’S intimation to the UN Security Council that terrorist outfits operating from sanctuaries inside...
Farm income tax
19 Sep, 2025

Farm income tax

SINDH Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s call for a ‘review’ of agricultural taxation to help relieve the burden...