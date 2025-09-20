Govt making ‘all-out efforts’ for rehabilitation of flood-affected people: Acting president Gilani

Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has said the government is making “all-out efforts” for the rehabilitation of flood-affected people, Radio Pakistan reports.

Speaking at an event in Multan today, he asserted that all necessary facilities are being provided in relief camps till the reconstruction of homes damaged by floods.

The acting president said the government is “fully aware of problems being faced by the flood-affected people”.

Gilani said the rehabilitation of all flood-affected people to their native areas was the government’s prime responsibility, which will be completed with the collaboration of all departments.