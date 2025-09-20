E-Paper | September 20, 2025

Petroleum minister inspects gas pipeline affected in Jalalpur Pirwala

Published September 20, 2025 Updated September 20, 2025 05:04pm

Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervez Malik has visited Jalalpur Pirwala and inspected the gas pipeline affected in the flood-hit area.

Gas supply to the area has been ensured through an alternate pipeline, the minister said, according to Radio Pakistan.

Multan Commissioner Amir Karim briefed the minister on the relief and rescue operation, according to a statement from his office. He further said that work on the damaged part of the M-5 motorway has been initiated using heavy machinery.

The commissioner also visited the affected part of the motorway to assess the restoration work. According to him, a damage assessment will be carried out once the floodwaters have receded. Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu also accompanied the commissioner.

Pakistan Floods 2025

