‘Occupation wants you to hate life’: Displaced Palestinians sleep on roadside amid Israeli threats

Al Jazeera has spoken with several displaced Palestinians who, unable to travel with their belongings on Salah al-Din Street, were “forced to drop off their possessions and sleep on the side of the road”.

Salah al-Din Street, a key route used by forcibly displaced Palestinians fleeing northern Gaza, has been shut by Israeli forces, leaving only the coastal al-Rashid Street as their remaining option.

“The situation is very difficult… The [Israeli] occupation wants you to hate life. It doesn’t want you to live,” Ahmed Natat, a displaced Palestinian who slept on the side of the street with his family, told Al Jazeera’s Hind Khodary.

“This is a suffering we’ve never experienced before,” added Abdallah Natat, another displaced Palestinian.