Sutlej breach submerges 150 villages in Multan, Lodhran, Bahawalpur

A devastating breach of the Sutlej River at Noraja Bhutta has intensified the crisis in south Punjab, inundating 150 more villages across Multan, Lodhran and Bahawalpur districts. Thousands have been displaced as floodwaters encroached on a 20km stretch near the Multan-Sukkur M-5 Motorway.

In Bahawalpur, villages including Nowshera Jadeed, Saadullahpur, Soiwala, Nai Basti and Basti Chakar were submerged. In Lodhran, Adam Wahan, Munshi Wala, Jhangra and Thali Wala were washed away.

Jalalpur Pirwala remains under water, with authorities reviewing a plan to breach the motorway to redirect floodwaters into the Chenab. A technical committee is expected to deliberate on the plan.

Motorway police spokesperson Imran Shah said the M-5 was closed due to flooding, with diversions set up for travellers. Alternate routes through the national highway from Shah Shams and Uch Sharif interchanges were being provided.

