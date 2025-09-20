Another rain floods Gujrat

GUJRAT: The city areas faced yet another phase of worst urban flooding following a heavy downpour of two hours that paralysed the routine life.

Several city areas also received hailstorm as power supply too remained suspended for at least five to eight hours in the city.

A couple riding on a motorbike slipped into an open drain along Jinnah Road and got injured. Nearby shopkeepers rescued them.

Almost all city roads remained submerged.

The district administration remained busy in making arrangements for draining out water.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025