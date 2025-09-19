E-Paper | September 19, 2025

FO expresses concerns over security of Global Sumud Flotilla, calls for respect of international law

Published September 19, 2025 Updated September 19, 2025 04:25pm

The Foreign Office (FO) has called attention to the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), highlighting the foreign minister’s concerns about its safety.

In a press briefing, FO Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said that Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, along with his counterparts from Bangladesh, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Ireland, Libya, Malaysia, the Maldives, Mexico, Oman, Qatar, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain and Turkiye have expressed concerns about the security of the flotilla.

He highlighted the GSF’s objectives of delivering humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and raising awareness about the urgent needs of the Palestinian people, as well as the need to stop the conflict in Gaza. Khan also stressed that both objectives were shared by all of the aforementioned countries’ governments.

“We therefore call on everyone to refrain from any unlawful or violent act against the flotilla, to respect international law and international humanitarian law,” he said, adding, “Any violation of international law and human rights of the participants in the flotilla, including attacks against vessels in international waters or illegal detention, will lead to accountability.”

