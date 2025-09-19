45 reported dead in south Punjab as 1,112 villages inundated: handout

The floods in south Punjab have caused large-scale human and material losses, including 45 reported deaths, according to a handout.

According to the latest report issued by the South Punjab Secretariat, 1,174,870 people have been affected and 1,112 villages were inundated by floodwaters.

Flooding also affected 1,174,870 acres of agricultural land and destroyed crops on 1,249,328 acres. The affected divisions include Multan, Bahawalpur, and Dera Ghazi Khan.

The handout added that 1,145 relief camps have been established in the flood-hit areas, providing food, medicine and other essential services.

“To date, 1,505,711 people have been safely evacuated, along with 1,470,521 livestock. In addition, 451,978 patients have received medical treatment, while 848,119 animals have also been treated,” it added.