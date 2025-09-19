E-Paper | September 19, 2025

Pakistan at UNSC reiterates call for Gaza ceasefire, reaffirms ‘unwavering’ support for Palestine

Published September 19, 2025

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Asim Iftikhar Ahmed, has reaffirmed Pakistan’s “unwavering support for the Palestinian people in their just struggle for self-determination,” Radio Pakistan reports.

At the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Pakistan called for an end to military operations in Gaza and an immediate ceasefire.

“We stand on the side of humanity and with justice and with international law,” Radio Pakistan quoted him as saying.

“People of Gaza [are] trapped between relentless bombardment and a suffocating blockade. Children are starving and hospitals have collapsed while families have no food, no medicine and no shelter.”

Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN. — Photo via X/@PakistanUN_NY
