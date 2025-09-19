Business activities resume in Bajaur areas ‘purged of terrorists’

BAJAUR: Over 7,000 displaced families have returned to their homes in Lowi and War Mamund tehsils here since authorities declared their areas free from terrorists lately following a targeted military operation.

The repatriation for internally displaced persons has gained momentum, according to residents and officials.

They told Dawn that business and community activities had resumed in terrorist-free areas, rapidly bringing life back to normal.

Officials of the district administration and Provincial Disaster Management Authority, along with residents, said that the IDPs’ repatriation to dozens of operation-affected areas began on August 23, a day after authorities declared Tarkhoo area safe for return.

They said that Tarkhoo was the first locality to be purged of terrorists and had 7,984 displaced residents.

The officials said the return of around 27,000 families comprising 178,000 members to their homes had gained momentum as authorities cleared 17 more areas, especially Damadola 1 and Damadola 2, of terrorists.

They claimed that the return of IDPs to Damadola 1 and 2,Inam Khoroo Chinagai and Matoo areas in War Mamund tehsil began on Tuesday and concluded on Thursday evening.

The officials said that more than 7,000 out of the total 27,000 displaced families safely returned home in parts of Lowi and War Mamund tehsils by Thursday.

Dawn observed that the persons displaced from those four areas were excited on return after spending nearly a month away from homes.

Meanwhile, the district administration’s data seen by Dawn showed that 80 per cent of the displaced people were from Lowi Mamund tehsil, while the rest belonged to War Mamund tehsil.

The residents’ displacement happened after a targeted operation was launched against terrorists on Aug 11.

People from 18 terrorist-free areas in Lowi Mamund and War Mamund tehsils told Dawn that life had returned to normal in their localities due to the reopening of markets, mosques and public places.

The district administration expressed hope that normalcy would be restored soon in other areas as well, with the entire region likely to be declared terrorist-free by the end of the current month.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025