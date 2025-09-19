15 Palestinians killed in overnight Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City: report

At least 15 Palestinians were killed and several others wounded last night as Israeli warplanes continued their intense bombardment of Gaza City, targeting multiple residential neighbourhoods, Wafa reports.

This includes two civilians killed in an airstrike in the Al-Nasr neighbourhood. Earlier in the day, a man was killed in a drone strike on Al-Remal, west of the city, while two others were killed in separate airstrikes on northern Gaza.

Three more Palestinians were killed in a strike targeting a group near the port gate in western Gaza City, while nine were killed in combined air and artillery shelling in the eastern parts of Al-Tuffah neighbourhood and eastern Gaza City.

Another civilian was killed when Israeli warplanes bombed Al-Shati refugee camp in the west of the city.

In the south of the Strip, several Palestinians were injured when Israeli forces opened fire on displaced people sheltering in tents in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis.